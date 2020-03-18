Storytime videos posted by Roy B. Kelley PTA

To help keep students and staff connected, the Roy B. Kelley PTA is sharing staff-recorded storytime videos on its website: www.roybkelleypta.com .
Wednesday's posted video has Principal Heather Walton reading Wild About Books.
Families are encouraged to check back throughout the month for more videos or subscribe to the PTA's youtube channel.
The PTA is also sharing photos of students on Friend Fridays, so children can see what their classmates are up to, and sharing photos of their art and craft projects on Maker Monday. Parents can email photos of students or their creative projects to roybkelleypta@gmail.com along with the student's first name and teacher’s name.
