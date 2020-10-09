Pendleton Highway Superintendent Jeffrey Stowell has been given yet another delay in his ongoing public corruption case.
Despite an ultimatum from Niagara County prosecutors to take a plea deal or face trial, Niagara County Court Judger Matthew J. Murphy III granted Stowell another adjournment to consider the plea offer.
He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 19. Stowell's defense attorney, George Muscato, did not return a call seeking comment on the multiple delays that have occurred in the case involving allegations that Stowell stole town property and directed town employees to work on his personal property.
Stowell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to single counts of third- and fourth-degree grand larceny, official misconduct, theft of services, and three counts of petit larceny. Prosecutors have offered him a deal that would require him to plead guilty only to the fourth-degree grand larceny charge.
At the time of his indictment by a Niagara County grand jury, Second Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said in a statement that “Stowell allegedly used town equipment to deliver stone and other materials to his personal residence, and had town employees perform work at his personal residence and on his vehicle during work hours.”
Prosecutors and Muscato have been discussing a possible plea deal in the case since Stowell was first charged in town court in December 2019. The inability to reach a deal led to the grand jury action against the highway superintendent.
Stowell is specifically accused of taking 72 tons of Suit-Kote stone/material that had been purchased by the town and was valued at more than $12,800. He is also accused of billing the town for his purchase of a vehicle battery, windshield wipers and a headlight at a NAPA store.
Prosecutors leveled the official misconduct charge based on accusations that Stowell directed town employees to transport the Suit-Kote to his Campbell Boulevard residence on Nov. 27, 2019.
Muscato has said that the town maintains a list of people who can use materials like Suit-Kote when the town needs to dispose of it, and will deliver the materials for a fee per load. Stowell had the material delivered to his house and fully intended to pay for the delivery, Muscato said, adding that the material was “valueless.”
