Common Council members Kitty Fogle and Gina Pasceri say a recent visit to Community Pool at Outwater Park was marred by signs of the facility’s age. Among them, Fogle said, is “peeling paint” in the locker room.
Pasceri said she had been swimming at Community Pool since she was a girl and she and Fogle are “hell bent” on keeping it in working condition for others to enjoy.
City-owned Community Pool was opened in 1965 and underwent a major update about 12 years ago, after the Rotary Club of Lockport selected it as a service project in tandem with the club’s 100th anniversary. The club raised the money for the updates and the pool was renamed Lockport Rotary Club Community Pool.
After skipping a summer of operation in 2020, due to the Covid pandemic, the pool was open again last year, hosting swim lessons, open and family swim as usual.
This year, the swim season got off to a rocky start when the Niagara County Department of Health ordered the pool closed on the second day.
“The inspector went out there and said he couldn’t see the bottom,” Niagara County Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler said. “If he couldn’t see, then the lifeguard couldn’t see and that means someone could be drowning without anyone knowing.”
However, with the proper amount of chlorine added, the pool was usable again within 48 hours.
Fogle talked about her recent experience at the pool during a local podcast, Citizens United with John Restaino, on July 11. “Nobody wants to take care of it,” she said. “But really, it’s something we need to save.”
Fogle said she would like to assemble a group of volunteers to power-wash and put down a new layer of paint in the locker room, and “put some lipstick on” the building, to present to former Community Pool employees and community stakeholders who remember the pool from their own youth.
“Then we can get together a plan, because we’re not going to to get anything else (in the city budget) for two years,” Fogle said.
Fogle told the Union-Sun & Journal that she wants the city to be “proactive, not reactive” when it comes to Community Pool.
“If the pipes break, what then? I’ll tell you: It’ll sit in disrepair and then get filled in with concrete. That’s what we’re trying to avoid,” she said. “It’ll happen. It could be tomorrow. It could be three years from now. But this way we’re ready.”
Pool supervisor Julia LaRose, who’s working her sixth season as a lifeguard at Community Pool, said she and her staff are excited to bring awareness of the pool and any possible fundraising for work that it may need.
“Some people come in, older people, and they tell me they remember swimming here as kids. The pool really means a lot to them,” LaRose said.
