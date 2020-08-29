MIDDLEPORT — Sections of four streets will be milled in preparation for paving beginning Wednesday and all vehicles must be off those streets to allow passage of the milling equipment. The affected streets are: Park Avenue, from Vernon to Alfred street; Maple Avenue, from Park Avenue to Vernon Street; Kelly Avenue in its entirety; and Francis Street in its entirety.
The Public Works Department does not have specific times when each street will be milled, according to village Clerk-Treasurer Rebecca Schweigert. Residents who will need their vehicle at some point in the day may want to move it to an accessible place so that it does not get blocked in by the milling effort, she said.
Motorists will be able to park and drive on the milled streets. The Public Works Department will advise residents when paving is scheduled, Schweigert said.
