With many families planning for a safe Thanksgiving, hopefully celebrating only with people in their household, there are likely many individuals cooking a full turkey for the first time. The Niagara County Department of Health and the National Fire Prevention Association are offering several tips to keep things healthy and safe.
“Poultry, including turkey, contains harmful pathogens such as Salmonella and Campylobacter that can lead to serious foodborne illness,” said Daniel Stapleton, public health director.
Added Scott Ecker, associate supervisory public health sanitarian. "Thawing “Controlling the temperature just right will reduce the production of unsafe toxins that can make the meat unsafe, even after cooking. Never thaw a turkey at room temperature.”
Ecker said it is very important to thaw a frozen turkey completely by putting it on a plate in the refrigerator (around 40 degrees) – which can take 5 hours per pound. Thawing usually takes over 3 days. If that's not an option, the turkey may be placed in a water bath. Use a large pot in the kitchen sink and continuously run cold water over the bird – which can take 30 minutes per pound. A bird thawed in a water bath needs to be cooked as soon as possible once thawed, as it is vulnerable to bacterial growth.
Washing your hands before cooking is the simplest way to stop the spread of bacteria. The USDA advises NOT to wash your turkey, as it is the easiest way to spread bacteria all over your kitchen.
Stuffing the turkey is NOT advised Even if the turkey is cooked to the correct internal temperature, the stuffing inside may not have reached a temperature high enough to kill the bacteria.
Cook the turkey to 165ºF To avoid foodborne illness, make sure the turkey is cooked to 165ºF as measured by a food thermometer. “To ensure cooking temperatures are met, a dial faced, probe type thermometer that has a range from 0ºF to 220ºF with delineation for every 2ºF is recommended,” Ecker said. The bird’s temperature should be taken in three areas — the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the wing and the innermost part of the thigh. Make sure all three locations are at 165ºF. If one of those locations does not register at 165ºF, then continue cooking until all three locations reach 165ºF.”
Follow the two-hour rule for leftovers Any meat, stuffing or other perishable foods should not be left on the table or countertops for longer than two hours. After two hours, bacteria can rapidly multiply, and if eaten, you could get sick.
“Beyond cooking a safe thanksgiving meal, I encourage everyone to consider celebrating only with people in your household, but if you do celebrate with those outside your home, wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands and clean high touch surface areas,” Stapleton said. “Do your part to limit the spread of disease so we can protect the health and safety of our loved ones.”
For more information visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York is urging New Yorkers to follow some basic cooking safety tips as unfortunately, Thanksgiving is traditionally the peak day for home cooking fires.
“Fire departments across the state have responded to an increased number of home fires since the beginning of the COVID pandemic,“ said FASNY President John P. Farrell. “With many people staying home, increased meal preparations and added distractions can lead to fires. We urge all New Yorkers to follow some simple safety tips to avoid a holiday accident.”
One of the more notable safety risks applicable to Thanksgiving is deep-frying turkeys. Doing so can be extremely dangerous and can lead to serious burns and property damage. If an individual decides to use a turkey fryer, they should insure that the turkey is completely thawed before frying. The fryer should also only be used outside and away from any structures and flammable objects.
FASNY and the National Fire Protection Agency Provide the following tips:
• Remain in the kitchen while cooking. Whether you’re frying, grilling, baking or broiling food, it’s always a good idea to supervise cooking directly.
• Most cooking fires involve the stovetop, so keep anything that can catch fire away from it, and turn off the stove when you leave the kitchen, even if it’s for “just a second.” A second is all it takes for a house fire to start.
• If you’re simmering, boiling, baking or roasting food, check it regularly and use a timer to remind yourself that you’re cooking.
• For homes with children, have the kids remain outside the kitchen area while food is being prepared. Pets should also be kept out of the kitchen while cooking. The safest chef is an undistracted chef!
