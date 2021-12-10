Strong finish sought for Christmas at Children's Toy Drive

The Christmas at Children's Toy Drive is currently running for its third year. The drive looks to give toys to children staying at Oishei Children's Hospital.
One of the organizers, Evan Nicholson, said he is proud of the success that they’ve been able to build off of each year.
“Our first year, it was kind of bigger than we expected.” he said, “We started with two drop-box locations, and ended up having 16 by the end of the first one.”
Drive organizers say they are satisfied with how many toys they've collected already but are hopeful that they can raise even more before it completes. Carissa King-Wertman, another organizer, recalled that donations have always increased near the end of the drives in previous years.
“The last day, everyone seems to come out from under the woodwork and support us,” she said.
Wertman, who’s daughter spent time in the hospital recently, said that the toys can really bring a lot of cheer to a child recovering in the hospital.
“Even something as simple as a coloring book can go a long way when you’re stuck in the hospital bed,” she said.
Boxes for dropping off toys can be located at several local businesses and organizations, such as Styles on Summer Street, Salon in the Tower, Grazianos Hair Studio, Beauty Haus Collective, Atlas Barber Co, Ashley’s Culinary Creations, Re:vive Salon and the Salon Professional Academy.
The charity is also looking for donations to its venmo account @christmasatchildrens2021. The funds raised will go toward $10 gift cards to Tim Hortons, which will be given to parents of children staying at Oishei Hospital.
The drive is collecting toys through Tuesday and will be sending them to Oishei Children’s Hospital the following day.
