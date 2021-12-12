Windy weather from the storm system that spurred the deadly Midwest tornadoes knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses in western New York on Saturday.
The National Weather Service reported gusts of more than 70 mph in several counties, including Erie, Niagara and Genesee.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office issued a travel advisory with numerous signal lights out along with trees and power wires down in roadways.
Trees and utility wires were reported down throughout the area.
In Niagara Falls, trees reported down on 77th Street, Monroe Avenue as well as Whitney and Linwood avenues and several other areas in the city.
In Buffalo, a tree fell on two houses and another fell on a vehicle, the Buffalo News reported. A person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
There were no immediate reports of other serious injuries.
National Grid reported more than 93,000 outages Saturday evening, including more than 41,000 in Erie and Niagara counties.
About 10 p.m. Saturday, NYSEG officials said approximately 23,918 customers were without power including 872 customers in the Lockport area.
Meanwhile, the Weather Service said several cities in New York saw record high temperatures on Saturday. Temperatures hit 67 in both New York City and Buffalo, breaking records set in 1971 and 1899, respectively.
Much cooler temperatures were expected Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.