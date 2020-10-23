If Stryker the harbor seal is right, it's going to be cold winter, not a frigid one.
Borrowing from well-known animal weather prognosticators like Punxsutawney Phil the ground hog, the Aquarium of Niagara held a special event on Friday where one of its own - Stryker the harbor seal - "predicted" cold winter weather ahead for the region.
During the event, a trainer with the aquarium presented Stryker with a choice between two balls - one marked "Cold" and one marked "Frigid." Strycker picked the "Cold" ball up in the water and presented it as his choice to his trainer.
The Aquarium of Niagara teamed up with local full-service energy company NOCO to deliver the unique winter weather outlook. NOCO and the Aquarium of Niagara held the event as part of a larger joint effort aimed at promoting responsible decision-making that has a positive impact on the environment and wildlife.
"It is through the support of our community and partners that the Aquarium has been able to increase its influence and visibility across the region,” said Gary Siddall, president and CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara. “These partnerships amplify our ability to spread awareness of the many threats and challenges to aquatic life.”
In addition to Friday’s event, NOCO has committed to the development of a new exhibit at the aquarium. The exhibit, which is expected to debut in December, will illustrate the impact of illegal wildlife trafficking on wild fish populations. It will feature an Asian arowana that was confiscated at the U.S.-Canada border, and an ocellate river stingray.
“NOCO has been evolving alongside the communities we serve for nearly ninety years,” said Scott Ernst, vice president of operations, NOCO. “Many environmental issues are impacting us, Stryker, his friends at the Aquarium of Niagara and in the wild. Like the Aquarium, NOCO is committed to conservation and sustainability solutions that help combat environmental problems such as climate change, overfishing and loss of diversity of species.”
The partnership comes as the Aquarium celebrates the recent opening of its newest exhibit, M&T Bank Shark & Ray Bay. The interactive touch pool marks the third major project in three years, during which time the Aquarium has made more than $10 million in capital improvements.
The Aquarium is open daily at 9 a.m. year around, except for Christmas and Thanksgiving. For more information, visit aquariumofniagara.org.
