CAZENOVIA — It’s been a whirlwind of emotions in the village as one of its core businesses, Cazenovia College, announced it will be closing its doors after the spring semester.
Over 700 students preparing for finals week found out last week that their future at Cazenovia College would be getting cut short.
A representative from the college reported that there are currently 560 full-time and 186 part-time students, along with approximately 210 faculty and staff.
“Everyone’s freaking out and feeling really insecure,” a Cazenovia College sophomore told the Daily Sentinel.
The student said the email announcing the college’s closing was sent at 11 a.m., and then a meeting was held at 2 p.m. for all students with the president of the college, which included about 70 attendees via Zoom, the student said.
Some students have been calling for finals to be canceled. Many have felt, “what’s the point?,” the sophomore shared.
“It’s a challenging time, I don’t know how to feel,“ said Claudia Waltz, a senior at Cazenovia College. “At first I didn’t think it was actually going to close down, I thought it was just a rumor.”
“It’s a lot of turmoil for a thousand people,” said Mark Biviano, owner of Loka Leaf Tea Lounge. “Very sad for them. I mean, they dedicated their life going here, and now it’s all in an uproar. Some of them probably might lose a whole year of their life having to repeat classes someplace else.”
Biviano said a tight-knit village like Cazenovia is affected when anyone in the community isn’t doing well, let alone a nearly 200-year-old institution.
“It’s scary to see what’s going to happen in the future,” said Caroline Vagnone, director of The Key. “Everyone I think is kind of on the same page with that. We just don’t know. Everything is uncertain.”
The Key is a nonprofit whose proceeds support other local organizations, relying heavily on volunteers and donations. The Cazenovia College fashion program funneled a lot of interns and other support into the little consignment/thrift shop. The college also facilitated tons of clothing drives, often resulting in as much as 20 to 30 bags of donations that benefited The Key. The fashion program also recently launched “Look Again,” a section inside The Key featuring upcycled merchandise created by fashion students, which was a big draw, Vagnone said.
“I know that we’ll be affected by [the college closing]. As everyone will be. So it’s very scary and unnerving.”
Vagnone said about 5-10% of their revenue base is tied to the college, with big bumps coming in during parent weekend and move-in time.
“We’re sad,” said Judith Hight, owner of J.S. Hight Fine Wines and Spirits. “I think one of the saddest things is that the college has always been such a great partner to business. They’ve supported our businesses and we’ve supported them. and that partnership is a huge loss for Cazenovia. We just hope the students and employees have bright futures and that we are able to recraft the college so that it remains so significant to our identity as a village and community.”
Purpose Coffee Co. wrote on its Instagram page, “The students and administrators have become such a special part of our day here. We absolutely love having you. and to the students that put off that paper until the last minute, we loved caffeinating you to help push through.”
While some are already feeling the loss that is to come, others are hopeful for what the future could hold.
“I’m a business person, and I know that this is a setback, but all those facilities are going to be gobbled up by somebody. Something will come into the community, whether it’s another school or could be elderly housing, I don’t know. But something will move in,” Biviano said.
Barr said he is hopeful that this isn’t the end, too. “I just can’t imagine that that would just be left to turn into a wasteland.”
