Tyler White did not know much about Oakwood Cemetery until he edited the video for a rap song he and his fellow students were making about those who reside beneath the tombstones at the Niagara Falls cemetery.
As he edited the video over the course of several weeks, the Niagara Falls High School senior was surprised by what he heard in the lyrics of the song.
"As I edited it and listened to it more and more, it kind of grew on me," he said. "I had no idea that there was so much history was there."
That's pretty much how it went for many of the students in the music production class of Brian Chmaj, who at the end of the year created the music video that Oakwood is now featuring on its YouTube Channel and its website.
Judie Glaser, the district clerk for the Niagara Falls School District and a board member at Oakwood, came up with the idea as a way to get young people involved at the cemetery.
"It's such a great opportunity for them to learn the history of the city and see the cemetery as a place to recreate not just a place to mourn," she said. "I think they did a fantastic job."
The plan worked even better than expected according to music teacher Chmaj, who wrote the lyrics with the help of the students, many of whom also rapped the words for the video.
When asked if he could compare the experience to the way the Broadway show "Hamilton," made history come alive for so many, he said the rap video did that and more, noting his students seemed most impressed that Oakwood's heroes once trod the same streets his students walk today.
"The students identified with the stories of local people who once lived in their neighborhoods," Chmaj said. "The kids identified with a lot of the people in the video, like Bloneva Bond, who owned a beauty salon and was on the Board of the Education and president of the local chapter of the NAACP."
Chmaj said his students were particularly touched by the story of Annie Edson Taylor when they found out the reason she had gone over the falls in a barrel was that she was broke.
"When she performed that amazing feat, other copycats who didn’t even go over the falls stole her shtick and her crowds. She still passed away penniless," he said. "A lot of the kids were like 'Wow, this person struggled and worked that hard."
The kids learned that "Oakwood isn’t just that graveyard across from Tops," he said. "You can go over and learn something."
Chmaj hopes to continue using music to inspire and enlighten his students, working across departments like music, theater and television production.
"I hope we can do more of this, that we can put music lyrics, film together, on other subjects and other businesses, to tie the school more closely to the community," he said.
The experience also gave real-life experiences to the writers, the rappers, and to Tyler White, the video photographer and editor. He has been working on the school's television production crew for several years and hopes to work at a sports TV network one day.
"It’s definitely a resume builder for me," he said. "It’s getting a lot more publicity than I had thought."
