Emmet Belknap Intermediate School students are in the midst of preparing for the state tests in math and English language arts (ELA) and this year school administrators have decided that the experience would be a little different.
One of the ideas put forth by parents at recent “outreach” meeting was that kids who are doing everything right and are passionate about learning should be given the opportunities to do even more. It was ideas like these that helped spur the construction of a program in which students would stay an hour after school to take a class that Shawn Murray, assistant principal, said would prepare students for the tests coming up on March 29-30.
The goal of the program is to make students comfortable with the tests – not the final scores – and feel they’ve done the best they could, as well as that the school district gave them the tools to succeed, Murray said, and the best part is that the 44 kids in the program so far are doing it voluntarily and with excitement.
There are six sessions of each subject, ELA and math. So far, three sessions of ELA have been held and math sessions will be next.
“We started out with plenty of time,” Murray said. “We’re not rushed and that helps us keep it fun.”
According to instructor Ashley Wallace, a math and science teacher for 5th- and 6th-graders, students you might not expect were signing up for what is essentially another hour of school. Originally it was thought was that the “over-achievers” and “ambitious kids” would be the ones to make up the classroom, but according to Wallace, as well as Murray, the ELA and social studies teacher for 5th- and 6th-graders, Andrew Harrington and 5th and 6th grade ELA and math intervenor Kirstin Dorsey, that assumption was dead wrong.
“Kids you see struggling in the everyday environment are staying after school to help themselves,” Wallace said. “That’s not something you typically see, but we have a wide range of students that are in that after school program.”
Jon McClain, a 6th-grader, is one of the students in the after-school program and expressed enthusiasm.
“I just want to do super good, I just want to get into super big classes next year and succeed in 7th grade, going into the 8th,” he said.
McClain said he’s more of “a math guy,” but so far the ELA classes have been great and he’s learning things he didn’t know before. He also said this was entirely voluntary and not something his parents pushed on him.
“I actually brought it to my dad,” he said. “Because it’s just an important event.”
