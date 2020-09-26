GASPORT — “Doing” is different than being “told about.”
This was the concept that Royalton Hartland Elementary School teachers Jessica Monaco and Susan McLaughlin took to heart when the two of them came up with “Grow With Us: Seeing, Doing and Learning,” an outdoor, hands-on lab that involves getting students engaged with nature, from the time they're in kindergarten all the way through high school graduation.
Monaco said the lab was born when she and McLaughlin learned about new science education standards at BOCES Erie 1 with Renee Sodsong-Brady.
“We found there’s a lot of things that were hands-on that the students should be out there actively participating in, experiencing, and just doing rather than just learning about it, being told about it,” Monaco said.
In June 2019, a 12-member committee was formed and McLaughlin and Monaco were approached to look deeper into what the district grounds offered in the way of a learning-by-doing program, but wasn’t until June 2020 that the committee started to make strides and meet regularly.
“Then it was suggested who would spearhead it and Jessica and I were suggested because of our past experience with the science curriculum,” McLaughlin said, who noted that Sodsong-Brady was brought in to help align the initiative with the new science standards called “Next Generation Science Standards.”
“We were approached about starting to build ideas, to look around the areas of the school campus where we could have those opportunities for students ... not only observing nature, but doing things with nature and learning about nature at the same time,” Monaco said.
Some lessons are being designed around weather, seasons and the sky. Students in kindergarten through fourth grade will learn about wind through the use of a wind sock and older students will build on that lesson by learning about anemometers, which measure wind speed.
“It’s not just for our building, we’re trying to build experiences that these students can take with them from the elementary school, to the middle school and eventually to the high school, as well,” Monaco said.
The first phase of the program is being completed now as different ideas like pollination observation, insect houses and gardens are getting the green light to be put in place by spring. Ideally, McLaughlin said, each grade level at the elementary school will have its own garden designed around a theme: "Little Dipper" garden for kindergartners where vegetables that can be dipped in ranch dressing will be grown; and a "Stone Soup" garden for first-graders, who read the classic story by the same name and would grow anything that goes into soup; and so on.
Financing for the project comes from a financial agreement with FMC, Superintendent Hank Stopinski said. FMC has been conducting remediation on Roy-Hart property.
RHES Principal Donna VanSlyke credits Monaco and McLaughlin for "Grow With Us" getting off the ground.
“If it wasn’t for Jessica and Susan spearheading this, doing all the hard work, the research and making sure it’s all aligned to the standards, we would not be where we are right now,” she said. “My hat’s off to them for all the effort they’ve put in.”
