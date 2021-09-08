In a letter mailed to parents of Roy B. Kelley Elementary School students regarding new classrooms and arrival and departure times, one pertinent piece of information was missed.
Some may call it the most important meal of the day.
The letter informed parents that breakfast was free and available to all students, as well as how it could be received by walking or parent transported students.
“Breakfast is available to all students and does not need to be pre-ordered,” read the notice. “Students … who would like breakfast, may enter the Dining Hall through the lower doors between 8:45-9:10 and will be supervised by our Breakfast Monitors.”
The letter went on to say that bused students, kindergarten and first-graders, may pick up their breakfast at 9:10 from the cafeteria. Second graders who ride the bus will report to the their classrooms and be served there.
The entire announcement, however, was a mistake.
“Due to social distancing concerns and guidance from the CDC, breakfasts for the month of September 2021 are being sent home with the students every Friday after school,” wrote Debbie Coder, assistant superintendent for Finance and Management Services, in response to US&J questions. The district’s website also held information regarding the policy.
“Based on recent recommendations from the CDC, the district in an abundance of caution, will be sending breakfast home every Friday beginning September 10, 2021 for the month of September,” the website read. “Currently breakfast will not be offered at school until recommendations from the CDC have changed.”
Coder noted that she had spoken to Principal Heather Walton about the letter and a response is being sent to Roy B. Kelley families to let them know about policy, having already misinformed some who showed up or dropped off their children during the Wednesday morning rain shower.
“There was some confusion today,” Coder said.
Earlier in the summer Coder had sent a public announcement regarding alignment of the Lockport City School District with the School Meals Seamless Summer Option (SMO) which promised free “breakfast and lunch” during the 2021-2022 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.