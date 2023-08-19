When the Niagara County’s Agricultural and Farmland Protection Plan came out in 2018, the very first recommendation for promoting agricultural economic development was increasing the number of meat processing facilities.
The county is now exploring the possibility, with the Center for Economic Development working with Buffalo-based LaBella Associates.
Center for Economic Development Commissioner Michael Casale said the studies should be finished by the end of the year.
“It’s bringing in investment and jobs to the county, and you’re supporting an integral industry,” Casale said about the potential benefits. “It’s a win-win.”
The analysis is looking into whether the county can support the increased capacity, what type it is as well as suitable sites,
A project advisory committee has been formed to provide some perspective from the farming community and agricultural businesses, working with partners at the Cornell Cooperative Extension, USA Niagara Chamber of Commerce and Niagara County Community College. It decided to go after a consolidated funding application opportunity from Empire State Development, receiving $50,000 in Round 11 in May 2022. LaBella was hired to carry out this analysis in October 2022.
LaBella gained input from producer and processor surveys, collecting responses from 41 producers and six processors. In those responses, producers have an average round trip of 71 miles to get their meat processed, taking well over an hour to drive there and back. Often times, they have to use two different processors.
For the processors surveyed, 50% of them said they are fully booked and have a one-year waitlist to accept new work.
While Niagara County has plenty of places to buy meat, Hartland Abattoir is the only full-fledged processor in the county.
Any project coming out of this would have to be vetted by the host community. It is far too early so say when such a new facility could come to Niagara County.
