In a Post-Secondary Employment Outcomes (PSEO) study conducted by the US Census Bureau, Niagara County Community College (NCCC) graduates have achieved a 76.8% employment rate five years after their graduation. That’s the second highest 5-year, post grad employment rate among community colleges in New York state.
The study also revealed that the top grossing jobs were from alumni who earned an Associate degree in allied health, engineering, and computer information related programs at NCCC.
“I am proud of our graduates and honored to be leading an education- and workforce-driven institution which has made a significant impact in our local economy," William Murabito, president of Niagara County Community College, said.
The Post-Secondary Employment Outcomes data illustrates wages and employment flows for recent graduates of partner colleges and universities in Colorado, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. It includes graduates who are employed full-time on a yearly basis at the federal minimum wage and work three or more quarters in a calendar year.
