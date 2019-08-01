The Salvation Army and Walmart have teamed up for "Stuff the Bus," a campaign to provide children in need with back-to-school supplies. Nearly 3,000 Walmart stores across the country, including the superstore in Lockport, are participating in the campaign Saturday.
Lockport Salvation Army Major Jose Santiago said a van and trailer will be parked in front of Walmart on South Transit Road and Salvation Army representatives will hand out flyers listing needed supplies and asking shoppers to donate if they can. The campaign will be ongoing from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"It's another help to the families of our community," Santiago said. "Just to give some relief to the parents that are concerned for their children that they don't have enough items to give them."
Santiago noted that all of the items donated at the Lockport store will "absolutely" stay in the Lockport area. The Salvation Army will distribute the items.
“The Salvation Army relies on the generosity of volunteers and community members to support local youth heading into the school year,” national spokesman Lt. Col. Ward Matthews said. “By donating school supplies, The Salvation Army and its supporters ease the financial burden parents experience leading into the school year and ensure our communities’ kids are equipped and ready.”
Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services, helping them overcome poverty and economic hardships.
For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/walmart-stuff-the-bus .
