With local school districts closed, teachers have been figuring out ways to get their work to their students.
However, there is one sect of teachers who have a very different worry — substitute teachers.
Like many people that have lost their jobs during this time, some have been told to apply for unemployment while others have been assisted by local school districts, such as Niagara Falls.
“Depending on the number of days they’ve worked, they will get full pay for a substitute rate,” Superintendent Mark Laurrie said this past week. “If they’ve fallen below a certain rate, they can apply for unemployment. We’re not playing substitute teachers who have only worked 15 or 20 days through the whole year so far, full payment, they can apply for unemployment.”
He added that teachers who have been in long-term situations or have worked 75 days will be receiving full pay. Since there have only been 118 days on the school calendar, the school district took a look at those who have worked 60 percent of the time for this school year.
Patricia Grupka, superintendent for the Lewiston-Porter School District, said it's a different situation at Lew-Port.
“When people think of schools they think of teachers, which is fantastic, our teachers are great,” Grupka said. But we do also have a big support team - teacher aids, support staff, clerical staff, custodial staff that are hourly and we all want to make sure they are cared for during this time as well. Our teachers are working remotely so we had to have a plan for continuity of education for students, and our principals and teachers have been doing an incredible job.”
Grupka added employees who have been deemed as essential are still coming in when they need to. At this time, they are still providing teachers with manuals on how to teach remotely. Other substitute have not been eligible since they are receiving tuition reductions due to them working though Niagara University.
While those who are receiving the tuition reduction may not be getting paid, they are getting credits toward their teaching certificate. Chandra Foote, the dean of Niagara University’s College of Education, said the current situation is a problem with two parts for student teachers.
“We have a partnership with the Niagara Falls City Schools, the Buffalo City Schools and the Diocese [of Buffalo] were some of our candidates who are in the teacher education program have been employed by those districts in what we usually call building base substitutes,” Dr. Foote said. “They are assigned to Niagara Street [School] and go there everyday or they are assigned to Hyde Park Elementary and go their every single day. But those students are employed by the district so the field experience hours they do with us are not necessarily part of their employment salary.”
Any long-term payments, such as layoffs are contingent on the school district’s contract with substitute teachers, Foote explained. The other part of this problem, she said, are the student teachers who are looking to complete their field work to become full-fledged teachers. Since most school districts have just figured out how to educate students during this period, Foote said this is being done on a case-by-case basis.
Teacher candidates are not able to participate in the online-based instruction, though Foote wasn’t surprised by this. Since teachers are still adjusting to this new way of teaching, she said it would be hard to mentor someone who is learning. She said if this lasts a lot longer, the college will have to figure out a new way to get these students the information they need. She’s been speaking with local representatives from the Board of Regents to learn how get teacher candidates, who are close to completing their training, to get their degree and certification. However, Foote added she is looking to the state for guidance on how students could make up these hours.
“The thing is all the university have policies in place regarding what we call incomplete,” Foote said. “You don’t get a grade of an ‘F’ or an unsatisfactory, you just get extended time to do this based on certain things. If the state sticks to its regulation on the number of required says that students have to be in student teaching, then they will get an incomplete at a time when they can get back into the classroom.”
She did say that at this time, there might be a plan to allow any student teachers who would have completed their training this year to receive their degrees. Foote is awaiting instructions from the state’s Department of Education regarding how to proceed with student teachers who are close to achieving their certification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.