With the heat and humidity indexes rising and the kids out of school, it’s finally here. Summer.
But it has arrived in force and in an effort to help with the high temps, Mayor Michelle Roman said that Lockport City Hall will serve as a cooling station today for those in need.
“The heat index is high (Tuesday),” she said, noting that the cooling station has been in place every year she’s been mayor and that the Lockport Fire Department is on alert for heat stroke victims.
The cooling station will be open until late afternoon through the front entrances, but after 4:30 p.m. individuals can access it through the Lockport Police Department at the Niagara Street entrance.
Roman also said that a few summer activities are underway.
“Kickball is starting tonight (Monday), they’re doing pick-up games at Willow Park,” she said. “The pool is open (today) and the rec department started (Monday).”
Over at Altro Park, also known as Willow Park on Willow Street, kids of all ages and their parents were enjoying the evening and picking up t-shirts to play in this year’s “Kickball in the Parks” season.
Will Bisher, kickball organizer, had a few words to say about the program.
“(It’s) just a lot of fun,” he said. “A lot of good summer fun. Just kids being kids.”
Bisher said it was like a flashback to the ‘80s and ‘90s when he was a kid and children were filling up the playgrounds. While the t-shirt order had been filled, Bisher said he never turns a kid away.
“They’ll play. They’ll be on a team,” he said. “Just without a team t-shirt.”
To contact “Kickball in the Parks” go to Lockport Summer Activities (Kickball in the Parks) on Facebook and join the group.
Over at the pool at Outwater Memorial Park, the schedule for the summer of 2021 is out. Starting today, open swim begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon to 6 p.m., on weekends. Family Swim will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and swimming lessons will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday. On weekdays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. is devoted to lap swimming.
The Niagara Aquatics Club will be holding its members’ lessons, as well as training time for their swim time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each weekday, in exchange for providing lifeguarding services and staffing learn-to-swim classes for the pool. There is not charge for the pool, but $30 is asked for swim lessons for the entire summer.
Signups for the summer youth and recreation program at Altro Park, Dolan Park and Outwater Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., started Monday and will continue until August 6. Children 8 and up are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.