GASPORT — Summer Sizzler is returning to Terry’s Corners on July 16. This year’s live music fest is bittersweet, though, as it’s the first Sizzler without Gary “Jonesie” Jones, who died in April.
Jones was a Sizzler regular going back to the first concert in 1976. He played in a few bands over the years, including Jonesie and the Cruisers and Rotary Bed.
“He put the fun back in rock n’ roll,” event organizer Tim Durfy said. “He made it happy. If you went to a party, or a dance, or a wedding reception, he was the guy who made it all happen.”
Durfy recalled that in ‘76, when the event was titled Summer Means Fun, the organizers initially expected about 300 people to show up, and instead turnout was closer to 900. The annual music fest took on its snappier title in the ‘80s.
“We started it and we couldn’t stop,” Durfy said. “It was fun and we all looked forward to it when we were teenagers, and it just kept going and getting bigger.”
Summer Sizzler would land several big acts over the years including The Guess Who, The Outlaws and Bachman Turner Overdrive. It went on hiatus for a few years, and was the subject of several comeback attempts, with mixed results. The Sizzler became more regular again in 2017 after the Town of Royalton asked for the concert to be held as part of its bicentennial celebration.
“We had Nerds Gone Wild performing, food trucks, free admission, raffles, a VIP tent, and it turned out great, so we just kept doing it again,” Durfy said.
This year, Carl Dixon and the Last Buffalo are performing, along with The Teasers, Covershot, The Dave Viterna Group, and the Lockport band Welcome Distraction.
Durfy said it’s good to book younger acts and keep up the Sizzler’s popularity in the 2020s.
“We needed younger people there, because a lot of kids don’t like to listen to older music,” he said. “They’re done hearing Bob Seger and AC/DC, they want to hear their music.”
A segment of this year’s show is dedicated to Jonesie. Carl Dixon and the Last Buffalo and The Dave Viterna Group will play five of Jones’ favorite songs near the end of the night, including Katmandu by Bob Seger, and the tribute will be followed by a fireworks display.
Summer Sizzler is slated from 2 to 11 p.m. July 16 at the Terry’s Corners Volunteer Fire Company hall, 7801 Chestnut Ridge Road. General admission is free. VIP tickets are being sold as a fundraiser for the fire company; VIP admission buys entry in a $20,000 raffle, the winner of which will be drawn about 8 p.m.
Volunteers who want to help set up for the Sizzler are welcome to show up at the fire hall next Thursday after 5 p.m., Durfy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.