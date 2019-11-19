Summit Street is scheduled to reopen Friday, nearly three months after it was shut down while a contractor replaced a 30-inch raw water line and 24-inch industrial water line.
The city initially expected to close Summit Street to all but local traffic from Aug. 26 through Sept. 27.
City engineer Rolando Moreno said project completion was delayed as Kandey Company performed additional work, including replacing a meter and extending the new line to the city's water filtration plant.
