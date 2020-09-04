Two large parcels of vacant land along Summit Street on the city's south side will host a solar energy system operation, according to plans that will be detailed at the Sept. 14 meeting of the Lockport Planning Board.
OYA Ruhlmann A LLC is proposing to install 24,000 solar panels on two large parcels at 219 Summit St. and 251 Summit St. The adjacent parcels are both located on the south side of Summit, between State Road and South Transit Street. The special use permit requested for 251 Summit is 32.81 out of the 43 acres. Additionally, OYA wants to convert 13.46 acres of the 16.46 acre parcel at adjacent 219 Summit St. for its solar project.
Alderman Rick Abbott withdrew a resolution at Wednesday's Common Council meeting that would have called for a public hearing on the matter. Abbott said he withdrew the matter because he doesn't feel the public has been adequately informed yet of what's proposed, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and viral-only meetings the city has converted to, plus he wants to make sure the city is “lead agency” and has final say on all aspects of the project.
“I lobbied to have that resolution pulled because the public is not properly notified,” Abbott said. “We would have met all the guidelines, but the public has had no heads up, so pulling it this week was the appropriate thing to do. And we want to make sure that all approvals regarding the project would come from the Planning and Zoning Board and the Common Council. We want have the final say. We don't want the state coming in and dictating to us what we had to do it.”
Jeff Tracy of the Lockport Planning Board said his body recently tabled the matter for more information. He said OYA has been extremely cooperative throughout the process so far and has been “proactive” as far as reaching out to the owners of an adjacent historic property and home and have agreed to maintaining 500 feet of distance between the project and that property as well as agreeing to construct a berm between the two.
Tracy said another proposal is for OYA to plant trees along Summit Street to provide a visual barrier between the road and the solar project.
“It was tabled for more information by the Planning Board because we have more questions,” Tracy said.
Lockport attorney John Ottaviano, a former city attorney now representing OYA, could not be reached for comment.
Abbott said he learned Thursday that OYA has submitted a new drawing of their proposal that they will present to the Planning Board on Sept. 14.
City officials said that each individual panel proposed is 5 and 2.51 megawatts each, which is considered “utility grade,” according to energysage.com. Typically sized anywhere from 1 to 5 megawatts (MW), utility-scale solar installations often span multiple acres of land and are usually ground-mounted.
