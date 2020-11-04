Summit Street solar project takes another step forward

The proposed solar farm on Summit Street “will not have a significant adverse impact on the environment," according to a negative impact statement adopted Wednesday by the Lockport Common Council in a virtual meeting.
OYA Ruhlmann A, LLC plans to install about 24,000 solar panels on two parcels of adjacent land on the south side of Summit Street, between State Road and South Transit Street.
These and other similar project proposals in New York state require an environmental impact assessment as prescribed by the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR).
On Wednesday, the council voted 5 to 1 to accept the findings of the negative declaration. Aldermen Mark Devine cast the lone dissenting vote. Voting to approve were aldermen Rick Abbott, Debra Allport, Luke Kantor, Joe Oates and Ellen Schratz.
In late October, despite the objection of residents living adjacent to the proposed project, by a 4-2 split vote, the council approved two resolutions granting a special use permit on agricultural-zoned land.
A 5 megawatt energy system is planned for 251 Summit St. (utilizing 10 out of 43 available acres) and a 2.1 megawatt system will be built at 219 Summit St. (utilizing 3.74 out of 16 available acres).
According to the negative declaration approved by the council, the project:
• will not impact local traffic
• will have no adverse noise impact
• will not create significant adverse impact to air quality
• there are no wetlands impact
• complies with the federal Clean Water Act
• will not increase solid waste production
• will not impact human health.
In other matters, the council:
• accepted the resignation of Kelly VanDeMark as fourth ward alderwoman, effective Oct. 23 and the mayoral appointment of fellow Republican Debra Allport, 161 Lincoln Ave., to fill her unexpired term through Dec. 31, 2021.
• extended congratulations to city personnel director Mary Pat Filbert for her 25 years of service to the city.
• called for a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, relative to the proposed 2021 city budget. A vote to adopt the budget could immediately follow.
Follow reporter John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
