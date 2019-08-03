Sunday is the last day for the Niagara County Fair in Lockport.
Schedule
• 7:30 a.m. — English/Western Horse Show @ Horse Area
• 9 a.m. — Church Service @ Show Ring
• 9:45 a.m — Flag Raising Ceremony @ Flag Pole; Little Lamb Chops Class @ Show Ring
• 10 a.m. — Show Car Cruise @ Pavement; Carmen & Lizzy @ Portable Stage: Goat Knowledge Olympics @ Ag. Education Building; Exotic Petting Zoo @ Petting Zoo
• 11 a.m. — Veggie Van @ Veggie Van; Little Britches @ Show Ring
• Noon — Blender Bike Demo @ Veggie Van; Spice it Up Activity @ Veggie Van (repeats at 4 p.m.); AgLab (interactive greenhouse) @ Greenhouse
• 12:30 p.m. — Dynamo Dogs Show @ Dynamo Dogs (repeats at 3:30 p.m.); EatSmart NY Cooking Demo @ Veggie Van (repeats at 4:30 p.m.)
• 1 p.m. — Toy Tractor Pedal Pull @ Pavement
• 1:30 p.m. — The Getting Better Band @ Portable Stage
• 2 p.m. — Aquatic Acrobatics Show @ Aquatic Acrobatics (repeats at 4:30 p.m.); Cow Chip Bingo @ Show Ring
• 5 p.m. — Closing Ceremonies @ Show Ring
• 6 p.m. — Fair closes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.