A local group of musicians are getting together to remember one of their own and support the next musical generation.
This Sunday, several Lockport-based musicians will be hosting the second annual Jam for Sam concert at the Niagara Hotel.
The concert serves as a tribute to notable local bassist Sammie Bell who died in January 2022. All proceeds and donations from the concert will go to the Lockport High School Music Department.
“We’re paying homage to a well-respected member of our music community,” local musician Buddy Hueber said.
In addition to paying homage, Hueber said they want to encourage local kids to play music, which is why they decided to give proceeds to the music department at the high school.
“There’s a lot of kids out here who have talent but unfortunately their families can’t afford to buy instruments,” he said.
Hueber said he is familiar firsthand with the expenses and difficulties that come with playing music.
“When my daughter was a young girl and played in the school band, we had to pay $1,200 to get her a flute,” he said.
Hueber added that Bell would have been proud of this cause to help younger musicians.
He reminisced about his early days as a musician and the influence Bell had on him when he first started playing guitar.
“He would always take the time to show me things,” Hueber said. “He was super talented, but he had no ego.”
Bell had a lengthy career as a renowned bassist in the Lockport music scene since the 1970s. He was a member of the band Rushmore Alley, who frequently toured throughout the east coast, Hueber said.
Last year’s event raised $1,000 which went to Bell’s family. They also hosted an outdoor concert in Lockport a few years ago that raised over $10,000 which went to various schools in the city, he said.
Hueber said he is hopeful that they can pull in a good crowd and raise more money than last year.
“We’re just hoping that we have a great turnout, and everybody is generous,” he said.
Hueber and his band members who usually play as The Artificial Hip, a tribute to the music of Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, will serve as the house band for the show. Various local musicians will join them throughout the show to play songs of multiple genres including rock, blues, funk and R&B.
The band will feature Hueber and James Heddon on guitars, Dave Beyer on vocals, Mike Bermel on drums and Brian Gerbacht on bass.
The concert is free to attend, but donations will be welcomed. In addition to the music, there will be raffles, a 50/50 split and food from Greenlief’s on the Go and Donna Eick’s. The Niagara Hotel will take 50 cents from every drink sold during the concert and donate it to the high school music department, Hueber said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.