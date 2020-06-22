The Niagara County Department of Public Works will begin survey work on Sunset Drive between Upper Mountain and Stone roads next week. It's the first step in the design process to rehabilitate the stretch in a few years, the county announced on Monday.
“We do not want residents in this area to be caught off guard if they see a survey crew in their neighborhood or on their lawn,” Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal said.
A flier will be mailed to each homeowner this week advising on the upcoming work, Meal said.
