NEWFANE — This weekend, a new event is bringing elements of Key West, Florida, to Olcott Beach.
Covey's Cove and Hartz's Folly will host the Key West Sunset Party on Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Olcott Pier.
The admission-free event will include several different types of performances including an aerial performance, a fire dance, acrobatics, juggling, chalk art and a bagpiper.
Organizer Paul Hartigan said he was inspired to host an event like this in Olcott based on what he has seen in Key West, as he sees a similarity between the two locales. He has dubbed Olcott "the Key West of Niagara County."
Hartigan added that he hopes to make sunset parties an annual occurrence in Lake Ontario-side hamlet.
"We have a great sunset and for years I often thought the sunsets here rival the ones in Key West, especially on a nice day," Hartigan said. "It’s a beach town and people go there to have fun. Olcott is very similar to that."
