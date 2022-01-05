State-run COVID-19 testing sites will be opened at the University at Buffalo and Buffalo State College on Friday.
The testing sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents can make an appointment online or walk in at either site to get a PCR (not rapid) test.
The UB testing site is the Center for Tomorrow building on Flint Road. The site is scheduled to remain open through Jan. 19. Make an appointment at: https://app.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=24841628&calendarID=6384256 .
The Buff State testing site is Alumni Center, 667 Grant St., Buffalo. The site is scheduled to remain open through Jan. 19. Make an appointment at: https://app.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=24841628&calendarID=6384301 .
The capacity of each site is approximately 225 appointments per day and up to 50 walk-ins.
Gov. Kathy Hochul's office previously announced the opening of Covid testing sites on 10 State University of New York campuses this week and another 10 campuses next week.
