SUNY plans pre-Thanksgiving break virus testing

This file photo shows a marquee sign in a dorm window at Blodgett Hall that asks SUNY Oneonta students to “(please) stop going out.” This photo was taken on Aug. 31 and by Sept. 3, administration had ordered the campus closed for the rest of the semester due to a COVID-19 outbreak. SUNY Oneonta was one of the SUNY campuses that was hardest hit by the spread of the novel coronavirus.