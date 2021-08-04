A New York State Superfund cleanup job at an old city landfill on Old Upper Mountain Road is slated to begin this month, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.
Cleanup will involve permanent relocation of the Gulf Interceptor Sewer outside the site. The sewer line traverses the length of the site and it has to be moved to allow soil and creek sediment cleanup, DEC stated in a fact sheet released Wednesday.
The cleanup site, located at the southeastern end of Old Upper Mountain Road, consists of the land used as a city dump from about 1921 through the 1950s, plus contaminated sediment and floodplain soils found within Gulf Creek, and the floodplain itself from the head of the Gulf at Old Upper Mountain to Niagara Street to the north.
DEC said the primary contaminants of concern at the site are metals, which are present throughout the site in fill material, soil and sediments. Metals are present due to the burning of garbage and other wastes and pushing of the remnants into the ravine.
Remediation of Site No. 932112 will be tackled in two phases, over an eight-month period, according to the DEC. First, the Gulf Interceptor Sewer will be relocated, and then contaminated soil and sediments will be removed and taken away. The estimated tab is $5.2 million and the work will be done by Mark Cerrone Inc.
Project documents can be viewed at Lockport Public Library or the DECinfo Locator at https://www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/932112.
Project-related questions should be directed to DEC project manager Brianna Scharf at (518) 402-5987 or brianna.scharf@dec.ny.gov.
Project-related health questions should be directed to Stephanie Selmer at the state health department, (518) 402-7860 or beei@health.ny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.