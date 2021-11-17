Supervisor pins culvert for flooding woes in town

Town of Lockport Supervisor Mark Crocker was trying to drive home in mid-July when a 500-year storm hit the city and town. While looking for an in-route to his destination, he started taking pictures of the water levels and sent them to the US&J.
“The whole town is flooded,” Crocker said to this reporter.
Crocker has since narrowed his focus of the cause for the issue, noting that infrastructure money is available that state officials can ask for. His search has brought him to Transit Road where a bridge, about 606-feet above sea level, runs over a portion of Donner Creek. The bridge is a piece of a culvert, a concrete box that fits into the creek and bottoms out approximately 7 feet from the top.
This would all be fine, except that the bottom of the creek was measured to be another 5 feet lower in 1976.
“The water came down here,” Crocker said, as he ran his finger over a small map. “Then it got here and stopped. A water-tub effect started happening.
“For 50-years the creek has filled it with garbage and silt.”
There are many things that Crocker would like to do to clean up Donner Creek. While nothing could stop the 500-year storm, he said, the floodplain of Donner Creek can be lessened and by taking out vegetation, some flooding could be mitigated.
To this end, he asked the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for a meeting to discuss changing the status of Donner Creek from that of a fishing and canoeing waterway to a more appropriate class where his crews, or even landowners with property encompassing part of the waterway, can clean out the ditch.
But most especially, he’d like the DEC to write a statement that the culvert needs to be replaced.
“It’s too small and built too high,” he wrote to the agency. “It’s a fact that it wouldn’t be approved by today’s standards.”
In a study called, “Donner Creek Watershed Analysis Report” made in May of 2008 – a study that cost the town approximately $40,000 – Wendel Engineering made the point crystal clear, Crocker said.
“It was also determined that cleaning the creek bottom back to the 1976 elevation will not have a significant impact on increasing storm capacity,” he read from the report. “This is due to the constraint of the established invert at Transit Road that limits the ability to increase the slope of the creek bottom.”
In other words, said Crocker, the culvert is bottle-necking water traffic and even if all of Donner Creek was cleared of vegetation and even dredged, the problem would reassert itself.
When asked why the culvert wasn’t replaced before the flooding this past summer, Crocker said there wasn’t any money to do so. He hoped that current state representation will be able to procure funding, now, but believed that he needed statements from the DEC to the point of vilifying the culvert.
Chad Staniszewski of the DEC wrote back to Crocker with less than inspiring words. “Downgrading” the stream classification is not often done, he wrote, and the process could be quite lengthy. Otherwise, the replacement of the culvert at Transit Road was a Department of Transportation (DOT) responsibility.
“I am not sure if you have a contact for DOT but I would be happy to track one down if you do not,” Staniszewski said. “We are prepared to work closely with DOT on any DEC permitting issues if a project was to move forward.”
