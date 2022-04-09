Twin City Ambulance has been servicing the City of Lockport for eight years, but is ready to put emergency medical call response back in the hands of Lockport Fire Department.
Third-party ambulance service has been a hot topic of discussion since 2014, when the city discontinued LFD ambulance service in the midst of a cash crunch.
Mayor Michelle Roman and the Ad Hoc Ambulance Committee recently authorized issuance of a Request for Proposals from third-party ambulance services, to test the market and get a clearer view of whether returning LFD to the “ambulance business” is the right decision.
Terry Clark, president of Twin City Ambulance, said he had always considered servicing Lockport to be a “temporary job” for a city in financial straits.
“We are in the process in trying to assist the city in going back into the ambulance business," Clark said in an interview this week. "The fire union won a major case in which they’ve had to add 12 additional firefighters to their ranks. At this point, we appreciate the financial burden that puts on the city, and to be able to at least recover some of that revenue, we understand that’s something in the cards and has been in the works for several years now.”
Clark said that for the sake of a “smooth transition” the handoff wouldn’t be until 2023 and Twin City Ambulance would still work with Eastern Niagara Hospital and nursing homes in Lockport.
Clark said he's confident LFD can keep the city covered, given the number of certified paramedics in its employ.
Interim Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said he's in favor of LFD providing ambulance service again.
“I know what type of service it was for citizens when we were running it. That’s where I think the priority should be," he said. "The level of service and commitment is just unparalleled in having it in-house … and we have the resources. ... There are very few agencies around that can say they have as many paramedics working for them them as we do. So why not take full advantage of that staff?”
Not everyone at city hall is convinced a take-back is in the city's best interest, at least not yet.
A recent Common Council resolution acknowledging the gift of a used ambulance from West Herr drew three "no" votes, causing Roman to have to break a tie. Alderman at Large Gina Pasceri cast one of the no votes, saying Roman's explanation of the resolution — it was a simple "accounting" measure — didn't sit well with her.
“My concern is always the health, the safety and the well being of the constituents of Lockport. That’s paramount. ... We also have to be fiscally responsible," Pasceri said this week. "So I think as a city we need to gather as much information as we can.”
Other aldermen agreed, a decision whether to put the city back in the EMS business can't be rushed. If that's the direction in which they're headed, decision makers need as much information as possible, in order to "do it right from the get go," said 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine, a retired firefighter.
First Ward Alderman Paul Beakman, council president, also said many questions must be answered, but from the point of view of a police officer who once held someone as they died while waiting for an ambulance, it's important to remember, “these are lives.”
Fourth Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle was a member of the council in 2014 when LFD ambulance service was discontinued. Eight years later, she's in favor of reinstating it, on one condition.
“There’s the lack of paramedics (in the private sector). We have them all. Why not put them to work? My only stipulation is, if we get back into ambulance, I want a two-year sunset clause," Fogle said. "If it’s not making money and it's costing the taxpayer money, then we revisit and we do something else.”
