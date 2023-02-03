In the wake of an elderly woman’s death last week due to wandering, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the Alzheimer’s Association are asking caregivers of those battling Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia to connect to services and make a plan.
Middleport resident Diane Harvey, 82, was found dead outdoors on Jan. 26 after being missing for more than 24 hours. Harvey had Alzheimer’s disease and lived alone, according to the sheriff’s office.
Multiple resources were committed to finding Harvey, including drones, canines and off-road vehicles. Sheriff Mike Filicetti said a helicopter would have been deployed as well, if not for the wintry weather conditions when Harvey was reported missing.
Filicetti said he does not know how many Niagara County residents live in the same circumstances as Harvey, but he does know there are resources available for them.
One is the RUOK (Are You OK?) program, which involves a daily phone call to registered residents.
The countywide program is operated through Lewiston Police Department, which has a 30-year history with RUOK.
“We started using it during Covid as a way to check on someone,” Filicetti said. “We call one time a day and if someone answers, there’s no action. If there’s no answer, any police department available will check on the person.”
To register for RUOK, call Lewiston Police Department at 716-754-8477.
Another resource is a Theora Care Watch, which can track the wearer by GPS, be used as a phone to reassure a lost loved one, and even establish a “safe zone” around the loved one’s property that alerts a caregiver when a breach occurs.
A Theora Care Watch costs $400 and the sheriff’s office acquired a number of them using grant funds, Filicetti said. Currently it has eight watches in stock. The app that makes the watch work costs the wearer or their caregiver $50 per month.
“I think word hasn’t gotten out. Some people aren’t aware of it,” Filicetti said.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 60% of people with dementia will wander and become lost one or more times, and up to half of those who wander will be seriously injured or die if they’re not found within 24 hours.
The Alzheimer’s Association offers plans that can help in the event that someone with dementia does wander, said Chelsea Torgalski, safety services coordinator with the WNY Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association.
While the plans do come with a fee, the lowest being $25 per year and the highest $75 per year, those who work with them can set a profile for the vulnerable person, and this information is provided to first responders in the event the person wanders. (Torgalski said a portion of the fees goes to research.)
The person can also wear a bracelet or necklace that bears their name and a phone number for a “good samaritan” to call in the event the person is lost.
Caregivers can also wear a bracelet so that if something happens to them, such as injury, those treating them will know they are a caregiver of someone with dementia and can call the emergency number to alert a secondary contact for the one with dementia.
More information can be found at https://www.alz.org/wny/helping_you/safety-services.
