All of the candidates vying for New York's 27th Congressional District agree that Congressional representatives should have term limits.
Earlier this week, Republican candidate Beth Parlato signed a pledge to support term limits for Congressional representatives with the group U.S. Term Limits, a leading non-partisan national movement to enact term limits.
"I'm all for term limits. We need to keep Congress moving and finally get something done," Parlato said in a prepared statement. "We have members preaching socialism on the left and need more people fighting back from a place of sanity. We can't elect somebody afraid to rock the status quo. That's why I'm running."
The U.S. Term Limits amendment pledge says that the signer will support limiting U.S. House reps to three terms and U.S. Senators to two terms.
U.S. Term Limits has the support of nearly 70 pledge signers in Congress, according to a press release from the organization.
Republican candidate Sen. Chris Jacobs is planning to sign the same pledge, according to Christian Chase, an employee for the Jacob's campaign.
Chase noted that Jacobs has always focused on term limits and that one of the first pieces of state legislation was related to term limits.
Republican candidate Sen. Rob Ortt also said term limits is something he supports.
"While others make promises and pledges, my actions and record speak for themselves. While serving as state senator, I have sponsored legislation for term limits in the New York state Legislature and would do the same for those in Congress and the Senate," Ortt wrote in a prepared statement.
On the Democratic side, former Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray touted his support for term limits, and passage of term limits.
"I didn't just talk about term limits — I passed term limits at the local level on Grand Island. I fully support term limits in Congress and called for them last year during my first campaign for Congress. The American people are frustrated with ’status quo’ politicians and establishing term limits ensures that we are continually bringing new energy to Congress," McMurray said in a prepared statement.
