Local businesses sponsoring the Union-Sun & Journal’s bicentennial commemoration include gold sponsor Spalding (ACE) Hardware, silver sponsors Catholic Health Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and DMI (Diversified Manufacturing Incorporated), and bronze sponsors Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, Middleport Tractor, Confer Plastics Inc. and Mills Jewelers.
Most of these businesses have been working with, and supporting, the US&J for many years.
Spalding Hardware is marking its own 200th anniversary in 2022. Asked why she and her family decided to help sponsor the US&J's commemoration, and why they’ve placed store advertising within its pages over the decades — 10 decades at least, according to the Spalding Hardware scrapbook — owner Kitty Ulrich said it's simple.
“Well, it’s the hometown newspaper. They do a good job, and my rep is wonderful, so, we have a good relationship,” she said.
With their sponsorships, advertisers were asked to select a local non-profit organization to benefit from pre-paid advertising space in the US&J.
On Spalding Hardware's behalf, Ulrich selected the Gasport Lions Club, of which she's a member.
“We do a lot of things; we just did scholarships for students,” she said. Now “we’re gearing up for our Mitten Tree” outside the Gasport Post Office on Rochester Road.
On behalf of Cornerstone CFCU, marketing director Ashleah Canastraro said sponsorship of the US&J's bicentennial was a logical choice, since the newspaper has "much success communicating news out to the local community."
“Since Cornerstone is rooted in the Lockport community, starting as Unit No. 1 FCU, it’s important for us to continuously engage and update our community on all the great things we have going on at Cornerstone. We’ve found that the Union-Sun & Journal is the perfect channel for the all community news to keep them updated,” she said.
The credit union's designated non-profit is Lockport CARES, which operates the only emergency shelter in eastern Niagara County.
Mills Jewelers owner-operator George Fritz, a US&J carrier in his youth, said his sponsorship is about supporting the community.
“You can tune into any of the networks and find out what’s happening nationally, but to have a source dedicated to following local events and community events and people in our community, I think that’s huge,” he said. “I think it’s important … especially now. There’s nothing more important than taking care of the place that you live in."
Mills' designated non-profit is the Historic Palace Theatre where, Fritz recalled, he and his sister used to walk in to catch a movie, then visit all the nearby local businesses that sold toys. The experience of catching a film or a live show at the Palace — another venerable local institution at 96 years old — isn't one that Fritz wants just for himself, he said; he wants it for everyone, including his grandchildren.
Behind the headlines
In conjunction with its 200th anniversary, the Union-Sun & Journal is undertaking a weekly series that explores the various roles this newspaper plays in the community and in readers’ homes and lives. Look for a new article or essay in this spot every Saturday.
