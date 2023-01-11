A traffic sign on the corner of 42nd Street and 6th Avenue, New York City, announces Times Square as a gun free zone, in this October 2022 file photo. The Supreme Court is allowing New York to continue to enforce a sweeping new gun law banning guns from "sensitive places" for now while a court challenge plays out. The justices on Wednesday turned away a plea by the law's challengers. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)