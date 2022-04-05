A call for a burglary in progress on Meadowbrooke Lane in Newfane brought Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies to the scene at 1:54 p.m. on April 1.
According to deputies, Damien Speck, 35, was found in the residence of the victim upon their arrival and Sheriff Mike Filicetti said that the victim and Speck knew each other.
“There was a relationship of some sort,” Filicetti said. “I don’t know to what extent. (But we know) They knew each other based on what we’ve learned.”
Filicetti said that the victim’s door was kicked in, knocking the victim to the ground in the process and causing multiple facial lacerations.
Once inside, Filicetti said Speck also “put his hand over her mouth.”
Speck is charged with burglary and assault, as well as criminal obstruction of breathing. He is being held at Niagara County Correctional Facility where he awaits a court appearance in the City of Lockport for a separate incident which he is held on $5,000 cash bail.
There is no court date scheduled in Newfane Court as of yet, but Speck is being held on $25,000 cash bail for those crimes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.