Eddie A. Mayo of Niagara Falls has been found competent to stand trial for stabbing four people in a Falls bar March 26, 2017, following about two years of treatment at the Rochester Psychiatric Center.
Mayo, 37, of Willow Avenue, is accused of attacking two 25-year-old men and two women in their early 20s after one of the women apparently rebuffed Mayo's advances, Falls police say. Two of the victims, a man and woman, suffered punctured lungs in the stabbing, according to Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman. The other man suffered a leg wound and the other woman suffered minor injuries to her wrist and hip.
"It appears that the suspect was talking to one of the one women and, perhaps, trying to pick her up," then-Falls Police Superintendent Bryan DalPorto said in March 2017. "Her boyfriend came over and then he was joined by his brother and sister. The suspect then stabbed all of them and the woman he was originally talking to."
Mayo was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault. On the eve of trial in November 2017, defense attorney Chris Privateer argued his client was no longer mentally competent to aid in his defense.
So State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. committed Mayo to the Rochester Psychiatric Center until he was deemed competent to stand trial.
Mayo is scheduled to return before Kloch Oct. 10 for a pre-trial hearing.
