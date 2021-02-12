New York State Police took two people into custody as they investigated what appears to have been a trio of related convenience store robberies in the early hours of Friday morning.
Falls police say they called to a report of an armed robbery at 4:28 a.m. at a convenience store in the 7600 block of Buffalo Avenue.
An employee told officers that a male suspect entered the store carrying a maroon duffel bag. The suspect put the bag on the front counter and told the employee, “Give me everything in the register.”
The suspect did not display a weapon and the employee emptied the register drawer into the bag. Before running from the store, the suspect also grabbed about 30 packs of Newport cigarettes.
Approximately two hours later, State Police responded to a robbery report at a mini-mart in the 2000 block of River Road on Grand Island.
A clerk told troopers that a male suspect, matching the description of the suspect in the Falls robbery, had entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes. Before the suspect could get any money or cigarettes, the clerk began calling 911 and robber ran from the store.
Before fleeing, the clerk said the suspect was able to grab an unknown amount of lottery tickets.
Around 7:30 a.m., Falls police were dispatched to a convenience store at Niemel Drive and Niagara Falls Boulevard to assist a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy who had stopped a man who matched the description of the robber in the two earlier incidents.
State troopers, who were investigating the robbery, also responded to the Falls convenience store. Officers, deputies and troopers said the man who had been stopped had tried to cash a lottery ticket at the convenience store and the ticket was tied to the Grand Island robbery.
A woman who had been in the store with the male suspect was also detained.
Both individuals were taken to the State Police Niagara barracks on Witmer Road. On Friday afternoon, troopers charged Ryan Scott, 34, with third-degree robbery in connection with the incidents.
It’s not known if Scott has been arraigned on the charge yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.