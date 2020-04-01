Suspect nabbed after jog across sheriff's office lawn

Photo contributed by the Niagara County Sheriff's OfficeActing Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced the arrest late Tuesday of 18-year-old Justin J. Anderson Jr. of Buffalo. The sheriff's office said Anderson was spotted driving erratically on Lower Mountain Road and he failed to pull over the vehicle when the investigators attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The sheriff's office said Anderson fled the vehicle after losing control and striking a detached garage on Sebastian Drive. Investigators said Anderson was apprehended after he exited the vehicle and ran onto the nearby sheriff's office property and through the parking lot where he was greeted by multiple deputies.