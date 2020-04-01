Suspect nabbed after jog across sheriff's office lawn

A Buffalo man who failed to pull his vehicle over for a traffic stop literally ran his way into the custody of a group of Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputies late Tuesday.
The sheriff's office reported that the suspect, 18-year-old Justin J. Anderson Jr. of Buffalo, is facing multiple charges, including theft of a vehicle, after he was caught running on the lawn of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
At about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, a pair of investigators from the county sheriff's office attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was operating erratically eastbound on Lower Mountain Road. The vehicle continued on Lower Mountain Road where the driver lost control on Niagara Street Extension at Gothic Hill, striking a detached garage at 4801 Sebastian Drive, which is right next to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
The driver then exited the vehicle and began to run eastbound onto the sheriff's office property and through the parking lot where multiple deputies happened to be standing in the parking lot for a shift change. After a very brief foot chase, the driver was taken into custody on the front lawn of the sheriff's office.
“It is not every day that we have someone literally fleeing a scene of an incident through our parking lot and into the arms of awaiting deputies. You can’t make this stuff up, especially on April Fool’s Day," Acting Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said.
Anderson was charged with third-degree possession of stolen property, driving while impaired by drugs/alcohol, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, false personation, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and several vehicle and traffic violations. He was detained pending a court appearance.
