Mayor Michelle Roman on Wednesday announced her picks to fill two recently vacated Common Council seats: Lisa Swanson-Gellerson, alderman at large; and Maggie Lupo, 5th Ward alderman.
Swanson-Gellerson, a health teacher at Aaron Mossell Junior High School, will complete Gina Pasceri’s term of office. Pasceri quit the at-large post last week.
Swanson-Gellerson, a lifelong city resident, said she has been involved with the community since she became a teacher in Lockport City School District 27 years ago.
“Little things make a big difference,” she said, explaining how she’d like to see the city “beautified” by means including public art installations, while basic city services such as snow removal and leaf pickup are maintained.
“I’d like to see more school and community connections. Youth getting outdoors and helping the elderly,” she added.
Swanson-Gellerson said she believes Roman is doing a good job addressing quality of life issues in the city, citing the mayor’s support of summertime Kickball in the Parks.
Roman said she appointed Swanson-Gellerson to the at-large council seat because of her experience working with the community. “Lisa’s compassion for the seniors, youth and all ages in between will be an asset when she advocating for them while serving on the council,” Roman said.
Lupo, who ran for the at-large seat in 2021, will complete Kristin Barnard’s term of office in the 5th Ward. Barnard also quit her post abruptly last week.
Lupo is a retired BOCES instructional associate and a past trustee of Lockport City School district, and she has volunteered with a range of organizations including Eastern Niagara Hospital, the Kenan Center, My Brother’s Keeper Outreach and the Niagara County Historical Society.
Lupo said she thinks the city is looking “great” but there are a few blighted properties that she’s concerned about, especially the former county infirmary property on Davison Road. It’s vacant now and the old chapel was damaged by fire.
“It’s been a year (since the fire) and it’s still open,” Lupo said. “We need to support our building inspection department and put something suitable there.”
Roman said she selected Lupo for the 5th Ward seat due to her prior experience with government.
“Maggie’s experience on the school board will serve her well when understanding how the Common Council works for policy making, budgeting and listening to her constituents and advocating for their needs,” Roman said.
Both appointees were required to change their voter ID in order to take the job. Lupo, who ran for council as a Democrat in 2021, changed her party affiliation to Republican, so it matches Barnard’s affiliation.
Swanson-Gellerson changed her voter ID from Working Families to No Other Party (NOP) to match Pasceri’s affiliation at the time she was elected.
Roman fielded 14 applications from city residents interested in filling one of vacancies and conducted interviews with 12 of the applicants on Monday. The applicants included “business owners, musicians, nurses, educators, previous council members and previous school board members,” she said.
“I appreciate the number of people who were willing to serve our community in this time of need,” Roman added. “Each of the applicants had something positive to bring to the table and I hope those that were not selected do not let this deter them from future service, or from participating in our community in other capacities.”
