The city of Lockport has two new alderman.
On Wednesday, Mayor Michelle Roman announced her picks for two recently vacated council seats: Lisa Swanson-Gellerson, alderman at large; and Maggie Lupo, 5th Ward alderman.
Swanson-Gellerson, a health teacher at Aaron Mossell Junior High School, will complete Gina Pasceri's term of office. Pasceri quit the at-large post last week.
Roman said she chose Swanson-Gellerson because of her experience working with the community. "Lisa's compassion for the seniors, youth and all ages in between will be an asset when she advocating for them while serving on the council," Roman said.
Lupo, who ran for the at-large seat in 2021, will complete Kristin Barnard's term of office in the 5th Ward. Barnard also quit her post abruptly last week. Lupo is a retired BOCES instructional associate and a past trustee of Lockport City School district, and she volunteers with a range of organizations including the Kenan Center, My Brother's Keeper Outreach and the Niagara County Historical Society.
“Maggie’s experience on the school board will serve her well when understanding how the Common Council works for policy making, budgeting and listening to her constituents and advocating for their needs,” Roman said.
Roman fielded 14 applications from city residents interested in filling one of the council vacancies and conducted interviews with 12 of the applicants on Monday. The applicants included “business owners, musicians, nurses, educators, previous council members and previous school board members,” she said.
“I appreciate the number of people who were willing to serve our community in this time of need,” Roman added. “Each of the applicants had something positive to bring to the table and I hope those that were not selected do not let this deter them from future service, or from participating in our community in other capacities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.