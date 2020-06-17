BARKER — Voters in Barker Central School District approved the district's budget, returned a veteran trustee to office and elected a newcomer to the board in this year's "remote" election.
Trustee John E. Sweeney, Jr. will serve another three-year term of office alongside newcomer Emily Gow. Trustee candidates on the ballot, and the number of votes they received, are: Sweeney, 268; Gow, 255; and Francisco G. Meza Aguero, 246.
The school board's $17.2 million spending plan for 2020-2021 won public approval by 330-92 vote. The budget's overall effect is a 1.47% increase for all property taxpayers and no additions or cuts in student programming.
Voters also approved an increase in the Barker Public Library tax levy, to $78,030 from $76,500 — the vote count was 300-121 — and elected Brian Carmer as a library trustee.
The election was conducted by absentee ballot only, amid the COVID-19 crisis. Turnout, 422 residents, was more than double the district's five-year average turnout number, 187 residents.
