The streets will literally be covered in art this weekend as Lockport’s seventh annual Sweet Chalk Festival returns on Saturday and Sunday.
Professional and student artists will be using the municipal parking lots at Pine and Main streets in downtown Lockport as their canvases. Superheroes will be next to famous works of art and look for original composition. Sponsored by Lockport Public Arts Council, it’s a free event and “little chalkers” are encouraged to draw and everyone will be able to chalk the “Chalk Van.”
Art Services Initiatives of Western New York recently recognized the event with a Spark Award for 2019 Program of the Year. “This is such a fun weekend in Lockport,” Ellen Martin, Sweet Chalk Festival’s organizer, said. “Between Sweet Chalk, the Lockport in Bloom garden tour and ‘Footloose the Musical’ playing at the Palace Theater, there truly is something for everyone.”
For additional information, please visit www.sweetsweetsummer.com.
