We might know things aren’t as they used to be, but there is no unrest in the forest, no trouble with the trees. The sap flows on.
For Renee and Tim Harter of Campbell Boulevard in Cambria, maple time means several weeks of hard work.
“We have normal jobs” Renee said. “We do this for a hobby.”
Tim has about 190 taps on 150 trees and takes about half the water out of the sap with a reverse osmosis filter before boiling it over wood. The Harters should end up with 18 to 20 gallons of maple syrup.
The weather in this, their third year, has been a bit odd. Serious cold stretches were met with occasional warmth.
When the maples start to shed their red buds, the sap tapping season will be over.
“It depends on when the trees bud out,” Tim said. “If you boil (the sap), it gives a chocolatey/tootsie roll flavor not everyone likes.”
This weekend would be Maple Weekend in a "normal" year. That's the big annual push by the Western New York Maple Producers Association to get people out visiting maple farms and sugar houses and buying maple products.
This year, rather than set events encouraging mass turnout, the organization is asking the public to visit www.wnymaple.com, find a nearby producer and make arrangements to purchase product.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, March 20-21 and March 27-28, Wolf Maple is offering a drive-thru sale at 9355 Chestnut Ridge Road, Middleport. Customers will be able to get drive-up service from a personal shopper who will help choose treats like maple cotton candy, maple hot dogs and maple doughnuts alongside maple syrup.
"We have about 2,000 taps," operator Heidi Wolf said. "That's over 30 acres. We produce about 500 gallons a season."
Wolf said she and her husband boil maple sap on an oil stove and that she, personally, likes to use "extra dark" maple syrup – which comes later in the season — in her recipes, including chili and hot dogs.
"Adapt and overcome" is the theme for Greg Zimpfer, president of the Western New York Maple Producers Association. He operates Zimpfer Maple in Attica.
“Our top priority this year is keeping people safe,” Zimpfer said, “but producers are still making syrup and other products, so they can explain how people can buy them.”
Fran Keem of Sanborn runs a sugarbush in Wyoming County. He produces syrup under the “Fransylvania” label. His operation is significantly larger than the Harters' with more than 6,700 taps. Keem will produce up to 1,600 gallons of syrup, most of which is sold wholesale. He also retails a small portion of his production at the Williamsville Farmers Market.
“I’m still considered a small producer,” Keem said. He praises the wonders of his reverse osmosis machine, which can refine 40 gallons of sap an hour before it's set to boil over a propane fire. When the sap starts flowing furiously and the big boil is on, Keem said things get really exciting.
“It’s a lot of fun like Van Miller said, ‘everything is bedlam and pandemonium. This is fandemonium.’ This is like that.”
For Wolf, who runs her farm with husband Jason, the world has changed.
“We get a thousand people a day, on Saturdays and Sunday for Maple Weekend, (normally),” she said. In March 2020 “we were prepared for our normal Maple Weekend . . . but because of the uncertainty, we decided to do a drive-thru sale.”
At Wolf Maple, attractions like the tram ride out to the sugar bush, and learning about how to make maple syrup, are cancelled this year, and despite the let-down, for some people – it’s still right on time.
“We’re disappointed because my husband just loves to teach people about our syrup. It’s his hobby and it makes him happy,” Heidi Wolf said. “But it’s the first sign of spring for us, and for a lot of people that come for maple syrup, they know when it’s sugaring time, and any minute, spring is around the corner!”
Reporter Ben Joe contributed to this story.
