The Niagara County Health Department issued another advisory against swimming at Olcott Beach on Tuesday. It's the sixth such advisory issued this summer.
The advisory followed testing on Monday that showed the water is not suitable for swimming because of "unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality." The health department confirmed last week that the culprit is unsafe levels of E. coli in the lake water.
The advisory against swimming at Olcott Beach remains in effect until further notice.
Additional information is posted on the Niagara County Department of Health website at http://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Resources/Beach-Report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.