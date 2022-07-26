The Niagara County Health Department issued another advisory against swimming at Olcott Beach on Tuesday.
The beach advisory was issued following water sampling on Monday. Testing determined that the water is not suitable for swimming because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality.
Additional information is posted on the Niagara County Department of Health website at http://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Resources/Beach-Report.
