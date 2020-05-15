Destination Niagara USA has launched the Heart of Niagara campaign to help support two Niagara County charities.
Organizers say it is now more evident than ever how essential both Heart, Love & Soul, Inc. and Community Missions of Niagara Frontier, Inc. are to the local community.
By purchasing a Heart of Niagara t-shirt, 100% of the profits will be divided equally between the two organizations. The t-shirts, which range from $18-$22, feature Niagara Falls inside of a heart with the words “I am the heart of Niagara.”
“At a time when so many people across our community are struggling, we wanted to do something to help support the organizations at the forefront of taking care of our Niagara County families. We are incredibly fortunate to have organizations such as Heart, Love & Soul and Community Missions dedicated to helping those in need,” John Percy, president & CEO of Destination Niagara USA, said
The Heart of Niagara campaign will be shared across all Niagara Falls USA social media channels and can be purchased through the ‘shop’ icon on the home page of niagarafallsusa.com.
“For 95 years, Community Missions has served the ever-changing needs of the Niagara community," Robyn L. Krueger, president & CEO of Community Missions, said. "These services are vital to the lives of many of our neighbors and families. We truly have a Heart for Niagara Falls; and are so pleased to show it and participate in this campaign with Destination Niagara USA.”
Since 1983, Heart, Love & Soul has been a beacon of hope, an abiding presence with respect and care, Sr. Beth Brosmer, executive director of Heart, Love & Soul Inc., said.
"In these disquieting times, Heart & Soul continues to focus on providing services that are even more critical to helping vulnerable members of our community," she said. "Support from friends like Destination Niagara USA invigorates our spirit of mission and purpose, and we are very pleased to participate in this uplifting community initiative."
