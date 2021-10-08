NIAGARA FALLS — Ron Cunningham sees himself as a typical landlord.
The retiree owns a few buildings in this city and rents out five partially furnished units including an up-down double at 557 19th St. near Walnut.
“Everybody talks about slum landlords but nobody talks about slum tenants,” Cunningham said.
In early July, with the bad rainstorm, Cunningham said the basement at the property flooded. When the water receded, he couldn’t see the wisdom in cleaning up the property since he hadn’t received rent in more than a year from either unit because the Covid moratorium on evictions left tenants thinking they had no need to pay.
The city condemned the property. He’s now working to rehab it but has additional issues. Both apartments were trashed by the leaving tenants.
Downstairs, trash was left everywhere and the tenant even sawed the legs of tables and chairs to render them useless.
Upstairs, the tenant left trash everywhere, in some rooms 2-feet deep.
“The worst part is I’m the guy whose got to take it out of here.”
“If you take them to court, you get left with nothing,” Cunningham said. “You get screwed. She gets a free lawyer. I have to pay for mine.”
Richard Thomas, LMSW, program director for the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers empathized with Cunningham’s plight.
In fact, he said he would be on a call in the near future to discuss the parameters of the States Emergency rental Assistance Program.
As currently constructed, tenants and landlords have to work together to get back rent and utilities paid. Thomas said he’d like to see the program changed so something can be done for landlords like Cunningham.
