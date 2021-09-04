Talking change in Lockport

Issues of police brutality, unfair treatment by the local school administration and a lack of diversity in leadership roles has brought church leaders to the forefront of a movement within Lockport to seek change.
Pastor Mark Sanders of Refuge Temple has been in the community for 25 years as a pastor and also as a community-police liaison for the Lockport Police Department. His face has been present at the scenes of horrible accidents, as well as Common Council meetings and community forums – most recently a Q&A session with Anael Alston of the New York State Education Department on the handling of the My Brother’s Keeper grant by the local school district.
Sanders said he doesn’t speak for the Black community, but he does help give a voice to the concerns of anyone in the community and he’s not afraid to speak bluntly.
“I think, especially in the African American community, because there’s been lack of representation, there’s a feeling of disconnect and not understanding,” Sanders said in the US&J office Tuesday afternoon. “I think (school district officials) are trying to improve that. … we want to be an ally, but we also want the school to be an ally with us, as well.”
Pastor Don Chisholm has also been in a supporting role since his father passed away and he was appointed as head of the Latter Rain Cathedral Church. He’s used his church to provide the community a place to meet and talk about issues affecting them, including the forum Sanders attended.
His church is also the place of worship for Fatima Hodge, the mother of Troy Hodge, and other family members. Hodge was a Black man who died in June of 2019 after being taken into custody by Lockport police.
While the Attorney General’s Office released its report on the incident, which noted that there was not enough evidence to bring a case against the officers involved, it also noted changes were needed in LPD’s response to 911 calls.
“I’m the type of leader that’s not going to give you an answer that I don’t have an answer to,” Chisholm said. “It is definitely my job to seek God for the answer, the right answer. So I embrace wholeheartedly the people in the community looking for answers of how to handle and deal with this. My position with everything is deal with it in love, because that’s what Jesus Christ taught us to do.”
“The historic Black church has been more than a religious institution,” Sanders said. “It’s been the hub of the civil rights movement. It’s been the hub of every movement. It usually starts somewhere in the church. Martin Luther King, Frederick Douglas. It’s also been a hub of information. I know Pastor Don and myself, we have to address current issues. We’re sometimes the think-tank, sometimes we’re makeshift social services, makeshift psychologists. A lot of people come to the church where they don’t know where to turn.”
The two men are both from Buffalo and admit that despite its physical proximity, it is a very different place than Lockport. They note the lack of representation in Lockport, a lack of people of color in leadership roles and the affect of this on the youth of the city.
“I really believe it’s a traumatic experience for a Black child to grow up in an environment where they never see images of excellence of themselves,” Sanders said. “No one is safe from the lack of diversity in Lockport.”
“I think, especially in the Black community, the household is really comprised of a single mom,” Chisholm said. “It’s a lack of men, not only in the household, but in the community in general who are standing up and trying to show these kids another way. Black, Brown, green, whatever. I know we can’t save the world, but we can save some in our backyard.”
Chisholm said his church is looking into giving scholarships to students who want to further their education. He also said he’d continue to be supportive to the movement by providing space for them, an open ear and allow them a voice. He agreed with Sanders when it came to "empowerment" because while he can't help every person, he can act as a conduit of information and assist, while creating the relationships with those in the community, as well as officials.
"For us it's about meeting a need," Chisholm said. "People want to know how much you care before how much you know. A simple, 'How are you doing?' does so much."
"I choose empowerment over pity," Sanders said. "We can feed people everyday, hand out clothes, but if we don't show people how to empower their lives – financially, politically, spiritually, psychologically – we're not helping them at all. I think a lot of times cities and services have just resulted in feeding people ... but not a lot are in job preparation. ... I'm into empowerment. ... Don't pity people, be compassionate. Work with people."
He agreed with Chisholm, who said the key to the change is relationships.
“There’s certain things we can do to try to move government, to move police officers, and all of these things, but especially with Fatima Hodge, one of the things that we’re trying to do is build a relationship with the police department,” Chisholm said. “Like any other place, where there are officers, politicians, people who are working in our community – when they knew each other – they tend to respond differently.”
“We need to come together with answers,” Sanders said. “Answers for illiteracy, answers to unemployment, answers to mental health crisis among young people. I don’t expect the school to do everything, they’re not equipped to do everything, but we need partnerships to identify the real problems in this city.”
“We’re a partner,” he continued. “We’re not the solution, but we’re a partner to help in any way we can.”
