Talking police policy

The City of Lockport hosted a public meeting Tuesday at Rogers Park to receive community input on police policy.
Mayor Michelle Roman welcomed a group of about 10 community members.
“The Governor had asked all municipalities and government entities, local governments, that have their own police department to put a committee together to review all the police policies and one of those aspects was to have community input,” Roman said.
Issues including whistleblowing, "defunding" police and diversity within Lockport Police Department were addressed by Roman and others. Roman praised Police Chief Steve Abbott for being transparent with the policies that police have to follow.
“A lot of people were saying, ‘You have to get rid of the chokehold!’” Roman said. “That’s never been allowed, and they’re not trained on that, they’re trained to avoid neck and spine for those things. So, what we are discussing at the police committee is we need to communicate exactly what they do.”
The police policy review committee is looking into how to attract more minority candidates for hire by LPD, Roman noted.
LPD community aide Mark Sanders has already undertaken an effort himself. “COVID-19 has put some serious hinderances in recruitment, but we have sent information to all our neighboring universities, and we’ve reached out to Veterans’ One-stops for veterans who might be coming back,” he said.
Another issue that drew comment from residents was LPD's newly announced app for anonymous witnesses.
“That’s a lot of the problem in the impact area,” Lindy Petrishin said. “Nobody wants to say anything, because they’re too afraid of getting shot. If there’s an anonymous way that it could be instantaneously responded to, I think that would give the citizens a little more confidence. … I’m glad that’s happening.”
Roman said there are limitations on what LPD can accomplish with anonymous tips. Due to state reform of bail and other laws, in most cases police can't keep a suspect in custody, they can only give the suspect an appearance ticket, she said.
“Plus, discovery laws force you to face your accuser,” she added.
After the meeting ended, city youth advocate Lenny Thomas described it as "a good meeting."
“The thing is the people ... want to come together and work together. All this separateness is not going to work," he said. "We got to come together as a community. If you’re going to work as individuals, it’s not going to happen.”
Additional community meetings about police policy will be held at: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Grossi Park; and 11 a.m. Saturday, Dolan Park.
